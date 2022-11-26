Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
St Xavier's University To Confer DLitt On Mamata Banerjee

Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj told PTI that the chief minister's office (CMO) has given its approval to the varsity's proposal of conferring her DLitt (Doctor of Letters) at its annual convocation on February 6 next year.

26 Nov 2022

St Xavier's University in Kolkata will confer an honorary DLitt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her contribution towards higher education in the state.

"We got her official approval. Also, she herself made the announcement in the state assembly on Friday. We want to confer the honorary DLitt to her for her role in the spread of higher education," he said.

He also said that the varsity wanted to honour her as she had greatly helped to establish the institution in 2017. The private university was set up in New Town near Kolkata on a land given during the TMC government.

In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary DLitt on the chief minister in recognition of her social service.

(With PTI Inputs)

National St Xavier's University Kolkata Honorary DLitt Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj Chief Minister's Office (CMO) DLitt (Doctor Of Letters) TMC Government Mamata Bannerjee
