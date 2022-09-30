Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From Most Parts Of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning are likely in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions during October 5 and 7.

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains
The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of Rajasthan Photo: AP/PTI

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 3:39 pm

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of Rajasthan although rainfall is expected in many places, the weather office said on Friday. A spokesperson for the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said monsoon had departed from most places of western Rajasthan except the eastern parts of Jodhpur division.

He said there was a possibility of an increase in rainfall activity in some parts of east Rajasthan from October 5. Light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning are likely in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions during October 5 and 7.

The MeT spokesperson added that light rain was possible at one or two places of Udaipur division during the next 48 hours. The weather will remain mainly dry over most of the remaining parts of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

