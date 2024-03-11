Sex Racket Busted In Delhi, 7 People Apprehended

The Delhi Police apprehended seven people, including a woman, and claimed to have busted a sex racket in Jagat Puri area of Shahdara.

According to the police, they also rescued six women.

"On Saturday, the special staff of Shahdara received information about the racket. A decoy customer was sent to the spot with Rs 1,500. He met a person who identified himself as Karan Chaddha," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.