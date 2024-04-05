Seeking Inspiration From Gandhi, Wangchuk Announces Pashmina March

Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)

Education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with actor Prakash Raj during the hunger strike, in Leh, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Sonam was on the hunger strike for the statehood of Ladakh and the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecology. (PTI Photo)