Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

School Enrolment Rate Has Increased By 14.5% In Last 2 Years: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha said several interventions were made in the education sector of the Union territory in the last two years, and efforts were being made to provide quality education to children.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 8:24 am

Student enrolment in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir was steadily declining before 2019, but in the last two years, it has increased by 14.5 per cent, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday.

Sustained efforts were being made for early childhood care and education as recommended by the national education policy, he said.

"In the three years before 2019, there was a continuous decrease in enrolment in government schools. However, in the last two years, enrolment has increased by 14.5 per cent," the L-G said, addressing the annual day function at the Devki Arya Putri Pathshala.

Related stories

Propaganda That There Is No Freedom Of Expression In India Is Not True: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Kashmir Has Entered New Era Of Peace, Strikes And Stone Pelting Now History: LG Manoj Sinha

He said several interventions were made in the education sector of the Union territory in the last two years, and efforts were being made to provide quality education to children.

Under the 'Aao School Chalein Campaign', the UT administration has enrolled 1.65 lakh children in the last one year, and the 'Talaash' app is being used to identify those who had to drop out of schools due to some reason in the past few years, he said.

Till now, 86,000 such boys and girls have been identified, and they are being enrolled, the L-G added.

Despite constraints, 1.24 lakh children were enrolled for early child care education, and it has been decided that this year, 2,000 kindergartens will be established, he said.

"This year, we have decided that 14,000 girls will be provided NEET coaching, the expenditure of which will be borne by the administration," Sinha said. 

Tags

National Aao School Chalein Campaign Student Enrolment Government Schools National Education Policy NEET Coaching Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?