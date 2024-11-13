National

'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict

Equating 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs where might is right, the apex court laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UP Govt Assures Supreme Court on Demolition in Bahraich
Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'| File Photo
info_icon

With the Supreme Court applying brakes on bulldozer action, opposition leaders on Wednesday hailed the judgement and took a swipe at the BJP, saying the apex court has "parked the bulldozer in the garage forever".

Equating 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs where might is right, the apex court laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show cause notice and the  affected must be given 15 days to respond.

The executive cannot assume judicial powers to punish citizens by demolishing their properties without following due process, the top court said while terming such excesses "high-handed and arbitrary" and ruling that they need to be dealt with the "heavy hand of the law".

Also Read | 'Executive Can't Replace Judiciary', 'Give 15 Days Notice': SC Verdict On Bulldozer Demolition

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh hoped that with this verdict, the "bulldozer terror" and "jungle raj" in the state would end.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Supreme Court has "parked the bulldozer in the garage forever", remarks that were seen as a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government.

Addressing a gathering in Kanpur ahead of the November 20 bypolls, Yadav claimed that the houses of the poor were being demolished in the name of bulldozer action.

He claimed that the manner in which bulldozers were used in Ayodhya was the reason behind the defeat of the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP over the top court verdict, he said, "With the Supreme Court's decision, the bulldozer has been parked in the garage forever. There can be no bigger comment than what the Supreme Court said."

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to X to welcome the verdict and said, "After today's decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court regarding demolitions and the related strict guidelines, it should be expected that UP and other state governments will manage public interest and welfare properly and the terror of bulldozer will definitely end now."

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said the verdict would end the "jungle raj" in the state while the Samajwadi Party said that "bulldozer action" was "totally unjust, unfair, unconstitutional and illegal".

Children watch as bulldozer clears rubble during a demolition drive in Delhi. Credits - via PTI
Bulldozer: A Vehicle Of Injustice

BY Areeb Uddin Ahmed

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government, which has been receiving flak from various quarters over bulldozer action, also hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter and said it will help curb organised crime and instil a fear of legal consequences among criminals.

Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha welcomed the verdict, saying that it is a historical day for India and a historic judgement as far as civil liberties are concerned.

"Supreme Court has thrashed the state for this 'Bulldozer Raaj' or 'Bulldozer justice'. The way state governments were behaving with arrogance, it looked very uneducated and as if they would use it as a political tool. All this has stopped now, there can be no 'Bulldozer Raaj' now. If you want to demolish anybody's house, you have to give them a notice and a minimum of 15 days time," he said.

There will be a hearing and there will be an order that is challengeable in law, he added. "So, now the Supreme Court has also opened the gates for the prosecution of all those people who committed such illegality in the past, be it in any state of India," Tankha said.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the Supreme Court's observations on "bulldozer justice" have shown the mirror to BJP-ruled states, emphasising the supremacy of the Constitution.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the Supreme Court's directions on 'bulldozer justice' and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier had celebrated "bulldozer raj", which the SC called "a lawless state of affairs".

"The #Bulldozer judgement of the Supreme Court is a welcome relief. The most important part of it is not in its eloquence, but the enforceable guidelines. Hopefully they will prevent state governments from collectively punishing Muslims & other marginalised groups," the Hyderabad MP said in a post on 'X'.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also hailed the verdict, saying the country's law and order, Constitution, democracy cannot be run by "bulldozer raj".

"I believe that Supreme Court verdict will strengthen people's faith in the Constitution," he said.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also welcomed the top court's verdict and said she wished it would have come earlier.

"I welcome the Supreme Court judgement holding bulldozer actions as being illegal and malafide. I only wish the judgement had come earlier as it would have saved the bulldozing of many many houses across BJP-led states," Karat said in a statement.

"But it has come, it has brought justice to those who suffered and to those who would have suffered in the future because of the BJP’s targeting of the poor and particularly of minority communities," she said.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan described as "chilling" the sight of a bulldozer demolishing a building, rendering women, children and aged persons homeless overnight.

"If the executive acts as a judge and inflicts penalty of demolition on a citizen on the ground that he is an accused, it violates the principle of 'separation of powers'," the bench said in its 95-page judgement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score: Tilak Varma Hits Maiden International Century; IND - 215/5 In 19 Overs
  2. Ramandeep Singh Makes India Debut: Punjab All-rounder Who Wants To Be Like Andre Russell
  3. Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch OMA v NED In India On TV, Online
  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Action In Pics - See The Best Photos From Centurion
  5. Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Wicketless On Comeback As Bengal Struggle Against MP
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  2. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  3. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  5. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign