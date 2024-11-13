'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict

"Supreme Court has thrashed the state for this 'Bulldozer Raaj' or 'Bulldozer justice'. The way state governments were behaving with arrogance, it looked very uneducated and as if they would use it as a political tool. All this has stopped now, there can be no 'Bulldozer Raaj' now. If you want to demolish anybody's house, you have to give them a notice and a minimum of 15 days time," he said.