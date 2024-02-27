National

Sandeshkhali Row: Mamata Banerjee Protecting Shajahan Sheikh Due To Appeasement Politics, Says BJP

Shukla cited TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's statement that Sheikh will be arrested within a week to assert that it is now clear that the TMC knows his whereabouts.

PTI
PTI

February 27, 2024

BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee has given protection to Shajahan Sheikh
info_icon

The BJP on Tuesday fired another salvo at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali issue, alleging that she has given "protection" to TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh due to her "appeasement politics".

Appeasement matters more than justice for the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla told reporters, demanding immediate arrest of the TMC strongman who is the key accused in the case of land grab and sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali by those affiliated to the party.

Shukla cited TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's statement that Sheikh will be arrested within a week to assert that it is now clear that the TMC knows his whereabouts.

"It clearly means that Mamata Banerjee has given protection to a rapist," he said, targeting opposition INDIA bloc for its silence on the issue. He should be immediately arrested to ensure justice for the complainants, Shukla said.

Banerjee has accused the BJP of stoking the issue and claimed that the party is behind some of the complaints.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement