The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced its initial list of 16 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the next few months.

Dimple Yadav, current SP Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri and wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, is set to run again from Mainpuri, a stronghold of the Yadav family previously represented by Dimple's father-in-law, former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.