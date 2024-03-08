RSS Gears Up For Crucial Three-Day Summit, Set To Address Farmer Protests And Key Leadership Changes

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up for its three-day pratinidhi sabha starting from March 15, where nearly 1,570 top office bearers will gather. Notable figures like BJP leaders JP Nadda and BL Santosh are expected to join the discussion.
Among the topics on the agenda are issues like Sandeshkhali and farmer protests, where the RSS will gather feedback from workers to guide its actions. This year's meeting holds added significance as it will see the selection of a new general secretary, with Dattatreya Hosabale possibly continuing in the role.
The RSS will delve into various resolutions focusing on social cohesion, combating caste discrimination, and promoting Indian culture among children and youth. Additionally, discussions on citizens' duties, principles of self-reliance, and the ongoing centennial celebrations of the RSS will take place.
Changes in the RSS training program will be highlighted, including the renaming of training camps and modifications to the curriculum to adapt to modern needs. The meeting will also review past activities and address concerns like social inclusion, water conservation, and population policies, with input from affiliate organizations.