Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Take Part In 'Prabhat Gram Milan' In Rajasthan

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Take Part In 'Prabhat Gram Milan' In Rajasthan

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat PTI

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 9:04 pm

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will take part in a 'Prabhat Gram Milan' programme in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Friday.

Organised every five years, the 'All India Village Development - Prabhat Gram Milan' will be held at Bhemai village from Friday to Sunday.

Bhagwat will address a gathering, RSS leader Rajendra Lalwani said.

He will also participate in the two-day 'Gram Vikas Baithak'. Bhagwat is scheduled to meet volunteers from Sagwara district on Sunday morning before leaving for Udaipur.

-With PTI Input

