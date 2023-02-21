RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Take Part In 'Prabhat Gram Milan' In Rajasthan

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will take part in a 'Prabhat Gram Milan' programme in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Friday.

Organised every five years, the 'All India Village Development - Prabhat Gram Milan' will be held at Bhemai village from Friday to Sunday.

Bhagwat will address a gathering, RSS leader Rajendra Lalwani said.

He will also participate in the two-day 'Gram Vikas Baithak'. Bhagwat is scheduled to meet volunteers from Sagwara district on Sunday morning before leaving for Udaipur.

-With PTI Input