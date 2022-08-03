Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rituals At Puri's Jagannath Temple Disrupted After Plaster Piece Falls Off Roof

Daily rituals at the historic Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri were briefly disrupted on Wednesday morning after a piece of plaster fell off the 12th-century shrine’s roof, an official said.

undefined
Procession from Shree Gundicha temple to Shree Jagannath temple as a mark of protest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 1:05 pm

Daily rituals at the historic Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri were briefly disrupted on Wednesday morning after a piece of plaster fell off the 12th-century shrine’s roof, an official said.

The lime plaster weighing around 1.5 kg detached from the roof in the sanctum sanctorum, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) official said.

“We have informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). There was no damage to any person or the idols of deities inside the temple,” he said.

An ASI official, who visited the shrine, said the lime plaster fell off the roof due to "moisture at the spot".

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Shree Jagannath Temple 12th-century Shrine’s Roof Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) Daily Rituals Piece Of Plaster Fell Idols Of Deities Lime Plaster Weighing Sanctum Sanctorum
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Badminton Team Settles For Silver

CWG 2022: Badminton Team Settles For Silver

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists