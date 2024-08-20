National

RG Kar Investigation: CBI's Women Veterans Of Hathras And Unnao Cases Lead Probe | Know Who They Are

The overall charge of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital investigation has now been handed over to the 1994 batch IPS officer from Jharkhand Sampat Meena who earlier handled the Hathras rape-murder case and the Unnao rape case. Meena, as per reports, will be assisted by Seema Pahuja, an Additional Superintendent of Police, who was also part of the Hathras investigation team.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Photo: PTI
info_icon

The responsibility of the investigation into the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case has now been handed over to two of the CBI's top women officers with a commendable track record of handling a few similar notorious cases earlier.

CBI RG Kar investigation: Who are the officers?

Sampat Meena: As per reports, the overall charge has been handed over to the 1994 batch IPS officer from Jharkhand Sampat Meena who earlier handled the Hathras rape-murder case and the Unnao rape case. Meena, an Additional Director, currently is in charge of a team of 25 CBI officers.

Seema Pahuja: Sampat Meena, as per reports, will be assisted by Seema Pahuja, an Additional Superintendent of Police, who was also part of the Hathras investigation team. It has been reported that she would be conducting the ground-level investigation for the Kolkata RG Kar Hospital case. Pahuja is known to have received the Gold Medal twice for excellent investigation between 2007 and 2018.

Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital

BY Outlook Web Desk

Previous cases solved the CBI officers

Hathras case

In the 2020 Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and gang-raped by four men of the so-called upper caste. After two weeks, the girl succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Unnao rape case

In the 2017 gangrape case of a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Unnao, the BJP leader and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was given a life term in jail and was expelled from the party as well. He was also found guilty of the death of the girl's father in judicial custody, for which he is serving a 10-year jail term.

IPS officer Sampat Meena has been known to handle both the cases.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC - | Photo: PTI
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Himachal Pradesh: 'Gudiya Case'

Besides assisting Sampat Meena in the Hathras case, Seema Pahuja also achieved a conviction in the rape-murder of a Class 10 student in Himachal Pradesh in 2017.

In this case, a teenage girl went missing while returning from school through a dense forest track where she was abducted. Two days later, her body was found. A local woodcutter was found guilty in the case and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2021.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  2. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  3. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
  4. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  5. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
Football News
  1. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  2. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  3. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
  4. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Team Coach Takes National Body To FIFA Over Contract Dispute
  5. World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Association Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  2. Excise Scam Case: K Kavitha Bail Plea Hearing Deferred Till Aug 27, ED To File Response This Week
  3. Sudha Murthy's Raksha Bandhan Post Sparks Controversy | What She Said
  4. RG Kar Investigation: CBI's Women Veterans Of Hathras And Unnao Cases Lead Probe | Know Who They Are
  5. Kolkata Rape Case: What Will The 10-Member Task Force Formed By SC Do
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Tax Board Unfreezes Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Bank Accounts After 17 Years
  2. Mid-East Tensions: Hamas 'Doesn't Need New Gaza Ceasefire Deal'; 6 Israeli Hostages Found Dead
  3. UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect' After Downing Street Reveals Link To Productivity, Economic Growth
  4. Sri Lanka Sets Expenditure Limits For Presidential Election Campaign For First Time
  5. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Association Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur