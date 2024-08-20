RG Kar Investigation: CBI's Women Veterans Of Hathras And Unnao Cases Lead Probe | Know Who They Are

Seema Pahuja: Sampat Meena, as per reports, will be assisted by Seema Pahuja, an Additional Superintendent of Police, who was also part of the Hathras investigation team. It has been reported that she would be conducting the ground-level investigation for the Kolkata RG Kar Hospital case. Pahuja is known to have received the Gold Medal twice for excellent investigation between 2007 and 2018.