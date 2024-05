National

Reporter's Guarantee | Outlook's Ashwani Sharma In Conversation With BJP's Anurag Singh Thakur

Outlook’s Ashwani Sharma gets in conversation with the Union Minister and BJP candidate Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh where he talks about the various welfare schemes by the BJP over the years and how the party will also perform in the upcoming six by-elections in Himachal Pradesh.