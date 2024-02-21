Remembering Fali S Nariman, The Legal Giant With Lifelong Contributions To Constitutional Law

The Collegium system of appointing judges

Nariman’s contribution to the Indian judiciary is majorly embodied in the three cases that established and upheld the Collegium system of appointing judges. These are the Second Judges case, 1993; the Third Judges case, 1998; and the challenge to the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in 2014.

1993: In The Second Judges Case, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) v. Union of India, Nariman represented the SCAORA to challenge the decision a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court took in 1981 where it gave the central government the final say in matters regarding judicial appointments and transfers, where the President could refuse recommendations made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and there need not be concurrence. Nariman argued that the consultation with CJI must be seen as binding. If not, it infringes on the independence of the judiciary, as the judges would provide a more competent understanding on the appointment of judges, argued Nariman. In 1993, the nine-judge bench agreed with Nariman’s arguments and the Supreme Court Collegium was established, which is tasked with making binding recommendations for the appointment of judges to the apex court and High Courts, and is in place till date.

1998: Nariman made submissions to assist the court in answering a reference made by then President KR Narayan, regarding clarification on the procedure for appointment of judges following the second judges case. The court, answering the reference in 1998, clarified that the CJI must consult other judges of the Supreme Court before making any recommendations for judicial appointments. The size of the Supreme Court Collegium was also expanded to five senior-most judges from three.

2015: The National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2014, amended the Constitution to add Article 124A which created a commission for judicial appointments comprising the CJI, two other senior SC Judges, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, and two “eminent persons'' who would be nominated by a committee comprising the CJI, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition. Nariman, for the SCAORA, argued that the commission would muscle in on the independence of the judiciary with central government and the legislature playing a part in the selection and appointment of judges. In 2015, the NJAC was struck down, reinstating the collegium system for judge appointments.