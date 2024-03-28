National

Remarks By US State Dept Unwarranted On Kejriwal Arrest, India Proud Of Its Independent Democratic Institutions: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly press briefing on New Delhi's stand on the remarks made by Washington on the arrest.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal Photo: Twitter/ANI
India on Thursday said the US State Department's recent remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "unwarranted" and asserted the country is "proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions" and committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.

"Yesterday India lodged its strong objection and protest with the senior official from the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department," he said.

The recent remarks by the State Department are "unwarranted," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Any such external imputation on "our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable," he said.

"India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protect them from any forms of undue external influences," he added.

