Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 paper leak case, hundreds of protestors raised slogans against the state government in Jaipur on Wednesday.

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly
Protestors are demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET Paper Leak case Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 8:03 pm

A large number of youths protested near Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday demanding CBI inquiry in Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case and raised various other job-related issues. 

The protestors shouted slogans against the state government and demanded a strict law for conducting free and fair examinations for filling government vacancies. 

Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrat Mahasangh president Upen Yadav said that a large number of youths have been affected due to REET paper leak so state government should order CBI inquiry for a fair probe. 

He said that irregularities have occurred in sub-inspector, JEN and other competitive examinations but government is not taking steps to stop them. 

Those involved in irregularities should be jailed as they are playing with future of the aspirants, he added. 

Yadav said that only 416 posts of physical training instructors (PTI) have been advertised whereas the number of aspirants is more than the posts. At least 5000 posts should be advertised. 


He said that government should abolish interviews process in all exams, reduce quota of candidates outside the state and fill all the vacancies at the earliest.

Tags

National REET Examination Rajasthan Education Policy Rajasthan CM Question Paper Leak
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

Punjab Elections: Will Ram Rahim's Release On Furlough Add Fuel To Poll Fire?

 Kapil Sibal Slams Centre For Increasing Tax On Petrol And Diesel

Govt Asks Central Universities To Fill Up Vacant Posts Of Teachers In 'Mission Mode'

Surat Airport In Gujarat Gets CISF Security Cover

Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary: Parts Of Srinagar And Sopore Shutdown

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star