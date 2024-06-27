National

'Mumbai, Need Your Help': Ratan Tata's Post Seeking Blood Donor For Dog Melts Hearts

Ratan Tata took to social media platform Instagram to seek help finding a blood donor for a dog admitted to his Small Animal Hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

In the post, Ratan Tata also said that the medical staff at his animal hospital requires blood for a seven-month-old dog admitted for a "suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia."
Business tycoon and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata took to Instagram to seek help finding a blood donor for a dog admitted to his Small Animal Hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

In his post, Ratan Tata shared details about the requirements and asked Mumbai to help him with his request.

“I would really really appreciate your help,” Ratan Tata wrote.

In the post, Ratan Tata also said that the medical staff at his animal hospital requires blood for a seven-month-old dog admitted for a “suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia.”

He also shared eligibility criteria for the donor dog along with a picture of the ailing animal. Ratan Tata further shared the same photo as his Instagram story with a text insert - “Mumbai, I need your help.”

Ratan Tata is known for his love for animals, reflecting which Tata Trusts recently announced the upcoming launch of the country's first state-of-the-art Small Animal Hospital in the Mahalaxmi area of South Mumbai.

The post by Ratan Tata got lakhs of likes and thousands of comments with people appreciating the "down to earth" gesture of the business tycoon and philanthropist.

"Imagine a billionaire posting request posts for helping dogs", a user wrote, while another said "this man won in life".

