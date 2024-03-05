Rajnath Addresses Naval Commanders; Witnesses 'Twin-Carrier' Operation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday witnessed the combat prowess of aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya in a "twin-carrier" operation in the Arabian Sea and addressed the top naval commanders on the evolving maritime security scenario in view of geo-political upheavals.

The inaugural session of the three-day naval commanders conference saw Singh embarking at sea to witness the Navy's ability to conduct operations deploying both the aircraft carriers.

In his address to the commanders, Singh highlighted the Navy's important role in maritime security and maintaining India's sovereignty and urged the commanders to remain prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges while assuring the government's all-possible support.