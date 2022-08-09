Rajasthan Government Making Efforts For All-round Upliftment Of Tribals: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government is making efforts for the all-around upliftment of tribals in the state.

On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, celebrated on August 9 every year, Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various works worth Rs 399 crore at Mangarh and Sangdungri in Banswara. Addressing the function at Mangarh Dham, he said various development projects are being embodied in tribal areas.

The chief minister paid floral tributes at the Mangarh Martyrs Memorial. He said this day provides an opportunity to contemplate and solve the difficulties and problems faced by the tribals. Keeping in mind its importance, the state government has declared this day a public holiday, he added.

Gehlot said every family was getting health security from the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme of the government. Addressing the function, the chief minister announced that the capacity of the hospitals of Bagidaura and Anandpuri was being expanded to 100 beds. Former Union Minister Ajay Maken said tribals have played an important role in the independence of the country. The Rajasthan government is doing unprecedented work for their upliftment, he said.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Rajasthan government has always been committed to the development of the poor and the needy. Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of the Anas river bridge to be constructed at Sangdungri in Banswara at a cost of Rs 42 crore.