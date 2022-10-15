Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot Approves Rs 35 Crore For Gyms, Fitness Centres In All Districts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 35 crore to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres at all divisional headquarters cities/towns, the state government said in a statement.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 8:29 pm

Open gyms will also be set up at each district headquarter city, it said.

As per the proposal, state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres will be opened in the state's seven divisional headquarter cities -- Jaipur (Sawai Mansingh Stadium), Jodhpur (Barkatullah Khan Stadium), Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota at a cost of Rs 32.50 crore.

Additionally, open gyms will be set up at all district headquarter towns/cities at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. 

Gehlot had announced the opening of gyms and fitness centres in all divisions and open gyms in district headquarters towns/cities in the budget for 2022-23. The decision was aimed to help local residents improve their health.

(Inputs from PTI)

