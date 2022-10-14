Rains Lash Pune City

Heavy rains pounded Pune city on Friday evening with the Shivajinagar area receiving 74 mm of rainfall between 4 pm and 6 pm, the Met department said.

Several areas including Shivajinagar, Deccan Gymkhana, J M Road, Warje, Karve Road, Vanaj, Kothrud, Dhanori, and Vishrantwadi witnessed waterlogging.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Shivajinagar received 74.3 mm of rainfall while the overall rainfall in two hours was 30 mm.

Incidents of tree falling were reported in many parts of the city.

Traffic snarls were also witnessed on major roads.

(Inputs from PTI)