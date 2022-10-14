Rains Lash Mumbai

Several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The island city received 8.23 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs 19.72 mm, and the eastern suburbs 27.66 mm of rainfall since 8 am.

Some areas in eastern suburbs received up to 62 mm of rainfall, BMC data showed.

Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur, and Malad received the highest rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm.

The metropolis did not report major waterlogging anywhere except on the 24th road in the Sion area.

Some buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on the route were diverted.

Road traffic slowed down due to the showers but suburban local trains were running without much delay, officials said.

A few incidents of short circuits and tree falls were reported but nobody was injured, they added.

