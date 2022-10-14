Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rains Lash Mumbai

Several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Weather: Rains in Patna
Weather: Rains in Patna Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:13 pm

Several parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, received heavy rains on Friday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The island city received 8.23 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs 19.72 mm, and the eastern suburbs 27.66 mm of rainfall since 8 am.
Some areas in eastern suburbs received up to 62 mm of rainfall, BMC data showed.

Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur, and Malad received the highest rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm.

The metropolis did not report major waterlogging anywhere except on the 24th road in the Sion area.

Some buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on the route were diverted. 

Road traffic slowed down due to the showers but suburban local trains were running without much delay, officials said.  

A few incidents of short circuits and tree falls were reported but nobody was injured, they added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Rains Lash Pune City

Maharashtra: Amid Rains, Water Level In Manjara Dam Reaches 90 pc; Alert Issued For Nearby Villages

Grave Sexual Violence Part Of Russia’s Military Strategy In Ukraine: UN Envoy

Tags

National Several Parts Of Mumbai Major Waterlogging Brihanmumbai Electric Supply And Transport (BEST) 8.23 Mm Of Rainfall Eastern Suburbs Received Heavy Rains Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC