National

Rain May Play Spoilsports In Parts Of Jharkhand On Holi

A partly cloudy sky and the possibility of light rain are also likely in Ranchi in the afternoon or evening, they said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Photo%3A%20PTI%2F%20Manvender%20Vashist%20Lav
Rains predicted in Jharkhand Photo: PTI/ Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon

Rain is likely to play spoilsports in parts of Jharkhand on Holi on Monday, officials said.

A partly cloudy sky and the possibility of light rain are also likely in Ranchi in the afternoon or evening, they said.

Some pockets of eastern, central and southern Jharkhand are likely to witness light rain with the possibility of thunders, they added.

"Change in weather is expected for two reasons -- anti-cyclonic circulation, which is bringing moistures from the Bay of Bengal, and a trough line that is expected over western parts of Jharkhand today," said SC Mandal, a meteorological official at IMD Ranchi.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra