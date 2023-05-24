Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rahul Gandhi Travelling In Unknown Truck Without Informing Haryana Police Is Big Violation Of Security Rules: Vij

Home National

Rahul Gandhi Travelling In Unknown Truck Without Informing Haryana Police Is Big Violation Of Security Rules: Vij

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi illegally traveled in an unknown truck without notifying the state police, according to Vij.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
Rahul Gandhi Travelling In Unknown Truck Without Informing Haryana Police Is Big Violation Of Security Rules: Vij PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 9:12 pm

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi violated the security rules by travelling in an unknown truck allegedly without informing the state police.
     
According to his party, Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers.   
     
"Rahul Gandhi travelled in an unknown truck without informing the Haryana police, which is a big violation of security rules," Vij said.
    
Vij, according to a statement, said if Gandhi wanted to take a "truck tour", he should have informed the state authorities.
           
"I would have sent a truck with proper security from here, in which he could have roamed as much as he wanted," the senior BJP leader, who is MLA from Ambala Cantonment, further said.
     
Gandhi undertook the journey Monday night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white T-shirt, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.
     
"Leader of the people @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji travelled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.
     
Gandhi also stopped near a gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there.

Advertisement

Tags

National Haryana Anil Vij Congress Rahul Gandhi Illegal Truck Delhi Chandigarh BJP Ambala Cantonment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool