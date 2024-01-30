'Nitish Kumar Takes A U-Turn Whenever...': Rahul Gandhi On Bihar CM's Recent Flip

Rahul Gandhi goes on to say, "wo driver se kehte hain bhaiya chalo wapas shawl uthana hai, driver gaadi ghumata hai, governor ke ghar aata hai, governor kehte hain itni jaldi wapas aa gaye? [He asks the driver to go back to the governor's house to pick shawl... the governor then says you come back so soon?]

This is the situation in Bihar, you expert a little pressure, and there's a u-turn, Rahul Gandhi said.