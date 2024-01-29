Janata Dal-United JD(U) president Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for a record ninth time to welcome a BJP-JD(U)-led NDA government in Bihar on Sunday after ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) and the opposition bloc INDIA. This is Nitish Kumar's fifth swap since November 2005 while being the chief minister.

The last time he turned around was in 2022 when he snapped ties with the BJP in August to join hands with the RJD, the Congress and other Left parties to form the grand alliance and also to remain in power.

The move by Nitish Kumar comes as a big setback for the opposition (INDIA bloc) unity ahead of the upcoming mega Lok Sabha polls, especially after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also refused to share seats in the state with Congress.

Meanwhile, the NDA government in Bihar held its first cabinet meeting today, with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha along with other ministers among the attendees at the meet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at 11:30 am in Bihar's Patna.