Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rahul Gandhi Blew Kisses To Group Shouting 'Modi' Slogans As His Yatra Crossed Mp Border

Home National

Rahul Gandhi Blew Kisses To Group Shouting 'Modi' Slogans As His Yatra Crossed Mp Border

The incident occurred on December 4 evening in Soyat Kalan town when the Yatra was headed towards the Rajasthan border. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:20 pm

In the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, a group of people in a town in Agar Malwa district raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi after spotting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who responded by giving flying kisses.  

The incident occurred on December 4 evening in Soyat Kalan town when the Yatra was headed towards the Rajasthan border. 

A video clip of the incident surfaced on Monday evening and went viral.

The video shows a group of persons standing on the terrace and the balcony of a mall and shouting "Modi", "Modi" in direction of Gandhi when he reached the market area of the town. 

Gandhi pointed towards the group and asked them to shout more loudly. He is also seen blowing kisses and smiling.

“The yatra got a tremendous response in Madhya Pradesh and that's why the people associated with BJP are baffled and indulged in such acts to blurt out their frustration,” Agar Malwa district Congress president Babu Lal Yadav told PTI on Tuesday.

The pan-India foot march covered a distance of 380 km in MP before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening for the onward journey.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Gives Flying Kisses To People At BJP Office

‘Learn To Live Your Lives By Ideals Of Lord Ram’: Rahul Gandhi To BJP, RSS

Defamation Complaint: Bombay HC Extends Relief To Rahul Gandhi From Appearance Before Local Court Till Jan 25

Tags

National Congress Leader Bharat Jodo Yatra Prime Minister Of India Politics Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him