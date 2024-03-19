Question Paper 'Leak': BPSC Seeks Concrete Evidence From Police

In connection with the alleged leak of the TRE-3 question paper, a special team was formed by the EOU which raided several places in Hazaribagh on March 15, the commission said. "The first information regarding the question paper leak was provided to the commission by the EOU at around 2.30 pm on March 15. Before that, the first shift examination had ended at 12 pm and the second shift examination had started at 2.30 pm", said the BPSC.