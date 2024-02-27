Punjabi Lyricist Bunty Bains Escapes Attack, Also Gets Extortion Call Shortly After

Renowned Punjabi music composer Bunty Bains had a narrow escape on Tuesday after gunmen fired at him inside a restaurant in Punjab’s Mohali.
The reports said Bunty Bains was attacked by the gunmen when he was dining with his family and friends inside the restaurant at Katani Premium Dhaba in Mohali’s Sector 79.
It is said that the incident took place nearly half an hour after Bunty Bains shared picture of his moment with loved ones on social media.
However, Bunty Bains and his loved ones managed to escape from the spot.
TOI quoting a top police officer stated that the incident has a potential link to extortion. The probe into the incident has also been launched.
Bunty Bains has lodged a formal complaint regarding the attack India Today reported.
The report also said following the attack, Bunty Bains received an extortion call in which the caller demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion money from him.
Reportedly, the caller warned Bunty Bains of severe consequences, including harm to his life, if the extortion demands were not met.
The reports said the threat was allegedly made in the name of Lucky Patial, a notorious gangster believed to operate from Canada.
Lucky Patial is said to have affiliations with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.