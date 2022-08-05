Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab Government Launches Initiative To Tackle Drug Addiction Among Jail Inmates

Jail Minister Bains said it is vital in assisting victims of drug abuse and undergoing successful de-addiction. He said the frequency of meetings will be increased once the number of those willing to join the peer support network rises.

undefined
The Punjab government has roped in Narcotics International, a non-profit society, to tackle drug addiction among jail inmates

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

The Punjab government has roped in Narcotics International, a non-profit society, to tackle drug addiction among jail inmates. Under the initiative called "peer support network", meetings will be held in jails to help drug addicts get rid of the problem, according to a statement. The initiative started from this month.

Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said initially the initiative has been launched at 19 jails, where 1,540 inmates are attending meetings. The initiative at the rest six jails will be launched at a later staged. He said peer support is one of the three essential pillars of outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) model, that is medication, peer support and counselling.

Bains said it is vital in assisting victims of drug abuse and undergoing successful de-addiction. He said the frequency of meetings will be increased once the number of those willing to join the peer support network rises. Bains said volunteers of the international society are organising meetings in jails without charging any fee. Written material printed at the jail press will be circulated to inmates who need this support, Bains said.

Related stories

Chemistry Graduate Among Arrested In Mumbai's Rs 1400 Crore Drug Haul

Punjab, Haryana Chief Ministers Call For Joint Efforts To Curb Drug Menace

Suspected Drug Dealers Held In Kannur; Drugs Seized

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Drug Smugglers Punjab Conceal Drugs Assist Victims Police Chief First Information Reports Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years