Punjab CM Mann Hands Over Job Letters To 2487 People

PTI
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday handed over appointment letters to over 2,400 young people and said that during the last two years, government jobs have been given to around 43,000 youngsters.

Mann said his government assumed office on March 16, 2022, and since then, government jobs have been provided to people at regular intervals.

Addressing a gathering at a function to hand over the job letters to 2,487 young people, the chief minister said that of the total, 1,750 people have been recruited in the home department, 205 in social security and women and child development, 39 in revenue, 60 in excise, 421 in local government department, four in cooperation and eight in the technical education department.

He targeted previous governments in the state, saying jobs were given through unfair means, corruption and nepotism earlier.

According to an official statement, Mann asked if around 43,000 jobs could be given in two years, why it was not done in the last 75 years.

Mann said that he is on a campaign to rectify the system and make sure that youngsters become active partners in the growth of the state.

