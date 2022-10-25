Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Congratulates British Prime Minister-Elect Rishi Sunak

Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:30 am

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and expressed hope that under his leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will become stronger.

“This news received on the night of Diwali added to the joy and excitement of Diwali…From me and entire Punjab, congratulations to @RishiSunak for being elected Prime Minister of UK and hope that under your leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will be stronger,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Sunak will take charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. He was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

(With PTI Inputs)

