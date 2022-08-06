Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab CM Appears Before Court In Two-Year-Old Rioting Case

The case was registered against Mann and some other party leaders on the charges of rioting, assault, obstructing police from performing their duties during a party protest held in January 2020.

undefined
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Bhagwant Manns Twitter account

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 7:25 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared before a local court here in a case of rioting lodged against him over two year ago.

During his appearance before the court of the chief judicial magistrate here, Mann was represented by former advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu.

Related stories

Punjab CM Mann Lays Foundation Stone Of New Medical Institute In Sangrur

Pull Up Socks To Tackle Coronavirus: Punjab CM To Officials

12% GST On Inns Targets Devotion Of Pilgrims Staying At Golden Temple 'Sarais', Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Replying to a question about his appearance before the court, CM Mann said his party had held a protest against the then Congress government for seeking reduction in the electricity rates.

“Water cannons were used (against us) and later, a case was registered against us at that time,” said Mann while speaking to reporters here.

The case was registered against Mann and some other party leaders on the charges of rioting, assault, obstructing police from performing their duties during a party protest held in January 2020. Amarinder Singh was the chief minister of Punjab at that time while AAP was in opposition. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Local Court Case Of Rioting Lodged Chief Judicial Magistrate Former Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu Congress Government Amarinder Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey