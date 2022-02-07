Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Puducherry Sees Further Slide In Daily COVID-19 Cases

The fresh cases were spread across Puducherry (154), Karaikal (26) and Yanam (10). Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new coronavirus case.

Puducherry continues to see a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 6:36 pm

Puducherry continued to witness a dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 as the Union Territory reported 190 fresh infections on Monday taking the overall tally to 1,64,376. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified after examining 1,150 samples.

The fresh cases were spread across Puducherry (154), Karaikal (26) and Yanam (10). Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any new coronavirus case. The Director said that the active cases count was 3,689 comprising 91 patients in hospitals while the remaining 3,598 patients were in home isolation.

Sriramulu said that 651 people recovered during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,58,737. He said that two more persons, including a 75-year-old woman from Yanam, succumbed to the infection raising the overall toll to 1,950.

The health department has tested 21,79,156 samples till now and has found 18,25,331 samples out of them to be negative. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 16.52 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 96.57 per cent, respectively. "The department has administered 15,43,584 doses which included 9,24,088 first doses, 6,10,106 second and 9390 booster doses," the Director said.

With PTI Inputs

