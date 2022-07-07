Puducherry witnessed a dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with 123 new infections being reported on Thursday.

The union territory registered 168 cases on Wednesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the Health Department tested 2,355 samples in the last 24 hours and 123 cases surfaced during evaluation.

He said while the Puducherry region alone accounted for 86 cases out of the 123 fresh cases, Karaikal posted 28 new cases and Yanam nine. Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala did not register any fresh cases, the Director said.

The overall COVID-19 tally was 1,67,214.

Active cases were 663 which comprised 14 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 649 were in-home quarantine, he said.

Sriramulu said 89 patients recovered and the overall recoveries were 1,64,589. There was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained at 1,962.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,01,295 samples and out of the 19,44,485 were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 5.22 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 percent and 98.43 percent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 17,48,571 doses which comprised 9,72,496 first doses, 7,41,797 second doses, and 34,278 booster doses.