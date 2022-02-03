Puducherry Registers Nearly 500 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry registered 499 new coronavirus infections on Thursday pushing up the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,63,132. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 3,082 samples in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am were spread over Puducherry (286), Karaikal (159), Yanam (53) and Mahe (one).

The Director said the active cases count was 6,638 with 134 patients admitted in hospitals and the remaining 6,504 affected people staying in home isolation. He said that 711 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries so far in the UT were 1,54,551.

Two more patients from Puducherry died of COVID-19 taking the toll to 1,943. One person was 60-years old while the other was 82 years. Sriramulu said the health department has tested 21,68,842 samples till now and has found 18,17,318 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 16.19 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 94.74 per cent, respectively. The Director said that the department has administered 15,388,01 doses so far comprising 9,22,684 first, 6,07,644 second and 8,473 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs