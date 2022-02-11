Puducherry Registers 149 New COVID-19 Cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported 149 new COVID-19 cases on Friday raising the overall tally to 1,65,071, a senior official said. The number of cases showed a further dip in the daily cases as against 162 cases reported on Thursday.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 149 new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,379 samples during the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Friday were spread over Puducherry (91), Karaikal (42), Yanam (9) and Mahe (7). The Director said the active caseload in the UT was 1,993 with 56 patients admitted in hospitals undergoing treatment and the remaining 1,937 patients recovering in home quarantine.

He said 661 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries in the UT were 1,61,121. The Director said a 52-year-old man succumbed to the infection raising the overall death toll to 1,956. The deceased man had acute lung disease, was an HIV positive patient and died of acute COVID-19 pneumonia, he said.

The health department has tested 21,87,420 samples so far across the UT and has found 18,32,406 samples out of them to be negative. Puducherry's test positivity rate was 6.26 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 97.61 per cent, respectively. The Director said that the health department has administered 15,52,190 doses so far which comprised 9,25,683 first doses, 6,15,897 second doses and 10,610 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs