Promote Uttarakhand As Yoga, Wellness Tourism Destination: Dhami To Indian Diplomats

During the meeting at his residence here, the Chief Minister also sought the diplomats' support in promoting the state government's 'One District Two Products' programme to advertise at least two unique local products from each of its 13 districts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 6:48 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday sought the help of Indian diplomats in promoting the state as a yoga and wellness tourism destination in countries where they are serving.

"Uttarakhand has the potential to quickly emerge as an international yoga and wellness tourism destination. It is the original land of yoga. People trained in yoga here have become yoga instructors abroad," he said at a meeting in Dehradun with Indian ambassadors and high commissioners to seven countries.

During the meeting at his residence here, the Chief Minister also sought the diplomats' support in promoting the state government's 'One District Two Products' programme to advertise at least two unique local products from each of its 13 districts.

He also asked the diplomats to give information to officials in Uttarakhand about the best practices prevalent in the countries where they serve.

The diplomats suggested that products of the hill areas of the state and their cuisine should be promoted.

Diplomats who called on Dhami included India's Ambassador to Sweden Tanmaya Lal, India's  Ambassador to Tajikistan Viraj Singh, India's Ambassador to Panama Upender Singh Rawat, High Commissioner of India to Brunei Alok Amitabh, Indian HIgh Commissioner to Kenya Namgya Khampa, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia Namrata S Kumar and India's Ambassador to Algeria Gaurav Ahluwalia.

-With PTI Input

