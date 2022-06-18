Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Presidential Election 2022: Opposition Parties To Meet On June 21, Will Field 'One Joint Candidate'

According to media reports, the opposition parties will have to unanimously arrive at a consensus as Sharad Pawar has refused to contest as a candidate. 

Presidential Election 2022: Opposition Parties To Meet On June 21, Will Field 'One Joint Candidate'
CM Mamata Banerjee with leaders of opposition in an earlier meeting ahead of Presidential polls. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 9:08 am

Ahead of the Presidential elections, opposition leaders from all the 17 parties are set to meet on June 21 in Delhi to finalise the name of a joint candidate and chalk out a strategy for the upcoming polls. The meeting will be chaired by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. 

According to media reports, the opposition parties will have to unanimously arrive at a consensus as Sharad Pawar has refused to contest as a candidate. 

Former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who is also Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah are in the race for the opposition’s Presidential poll candidate. However, the main opposition party, Congress, does not have a name till now and has decided to back up the decision of the opposition. 

In a meeting on June 17, Congress reiterated that when the candidate’s name will be finalised, they will not put forth anyone’s name, rather will back the “Opposition’s unanimous candidate”, reports India Today.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the opposition parties was called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to field a common candidate representation all the parties. In the meeting, a consensus was passed: "In the forthcoming Presidential election which is being held on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, we have decided to field a common candidate who can truly serve as custodian of the Constitution and stop the Modi government from doing further damage to Indian democracy and India's social fabric."

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the date for the 16th Presidential election on July 18 and the counting of votes would be held on July 21, if needed. A total of 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect Ram Nath Kovind's successor. Kovind’s tenure will be ending on July 24 following which the new President will be sworn in on July 25. 

 

Tags

National Presidential Election President Of India Elections Opposition Leader Presidential Polls President Ram Nath Kovind President Sharad Pawar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

GainBitcoin Scam May be India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme; Dogecoin Investor Files Case Against Elon Musk

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up

Italy Struggles For Drinking Water As Rivers Dry Up