National

Prayagraj: Over 38 Lakh Devotees Take Dip In Sangam On 'Maghi Purnima'

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Magh Mela Rajiv Narayan Mishra said that elaborate security arrangements were made in the fair area and more than 300 CCTV cameras are operational in the entire area.

PTI
PTI

February 24, 2024

Over 38.2 Lakh Pilgrims Take Holy Dip On Maghi Purnima
info_icon

Around 38.2 lakh devotees took a dip in the waters at various ghats of the holy Sangam here on Saturday on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima', officials said.

Sangam is the confluence of three rivers the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. "There was a crowd of people from 4 am itself. By 6 pm, around 38.2 lakh people had taken a dip at Sangam. Many people had reached the venue on Friday night itself," an official said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Magh Mela Rajiv Narayan Mishra said that elaborate security arrangements were made in the fair area and more than 300 CCTV cameras are operational in the entire area.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement