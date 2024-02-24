Prayagraj: Over 38 Lakh Devotees Take Dip In Sangam On 'Maghi Purnima'

Around 38.2 lakh devotees took a dip in the waters at various ghats of the holy Sangam here on Saturday on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima', officials said.

Sangam is the confluence of three rivers the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. "There was a crowd of people from 4 am itself. By 6 pm, around 38.2 lakh people had taken a dip at Sangam. Many people had reached the venue on Friday night itself," an official said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Magh Mela Rajiv Narayan Mishra said that elaborate security arrangements were made in the fair area and more than 300 CCTV cameras are operational in the entire area.