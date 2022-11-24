Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Poonawala Used To Give Cigarette Burns To Walkar, Claims Her Friend

According to her friend on Thursday, Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's live-in partner and alleged murderer, used to give her cigarette burns but she chose not to go to the police. 

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala
Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 8:51 pm

Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's live-in partner and alleged murderer, used to give her cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance, one of her friends claimed on Thursday. 
 
After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, her college friend Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News. 

"In 2021, Shraddha shared with one of her close woman friends that Aaftab burnt her with a cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this," he said.

Her friends then visited Poonawala and threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to ill-treat her, Shukla said.

"It was Shraddha who asked us to give him one more chance, and  I think that cost her her life," he added. 

Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in Delhi in May this year and disposed of her body by sawing it into 35 pieces.

Tags

National Aaftab Amin Poonawala Shraddha Walkar South Delhi Mehrauli Locality Investigation Cigarette Burns Police & Security Forces Delhi Police
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13