Pondy Lt Governor, CM Pay Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On 74th Death Anniversary

Silence was observed by all those present at the venue for a couple of minutes from 11 a.m. in memory of the apostle of peace and non-violence.

Mahatma Gandhi.(Image: wikipedia.org)) -

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 5:56 pm

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy were among those who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary on Sunday.


Ministers, legislators, officials of various departments and freedom fighters also paid homage to the statue of Gandhi. Silence was observed by all those present at the venue for a couple of minutes from 11 a.m. in memory of the apostle of peace and non-violence.

 

Gandhiji was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House, New Delhi. Freedom fighters and leaders of different wings of the Congress party were among those who paid tributes at the portrait.

 

With PTI inputs.

