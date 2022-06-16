Police Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack In Anantnag

Srinagar (PTI) Police personnel injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.



The attack took place at a police naka at Padshahi Bagh area of the south Kashmir district.



"Terrorists hurled a #grenade towards Police Naka at Padshahi Bagh area of #Anantnag, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



A case has been registered, the police said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.