Police Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack In Anantnag

A police personnel was injured in a grenade attack in the Anantnag District.

Representational image PTI photo

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:29 am

Srinagar (PTI) Police personnel injured in a grenade attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. 


The attack took place at a police naka at Padshahi Bagh area of the south Kashmir district.


"Terrorists hurled a #grenade towards Police Naka at Padshahi Bagh area of #Anantnag, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.


A case has been registered, the police said, adding, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

National Jammu And Kashmir Minor Injuries Anantnag District Police Personnel Search Operation Mamata Padshahi Bagh Terrorists
