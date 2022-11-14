Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Jawaharlal Nehru On Birth Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation." 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 9:42 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.

Born in 1889, Nehru was a leading Congress leader and freedom fighter who served as the country's first prime minister. He died in office in 1964 and remains the longest serving Indian prime minister.

Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary Congress Leader Freedom Fighter Country's First Prime Minister Tweet
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor