Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
PM Modi Wishes Kharge Fruitful Tenure As Congress president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as party president on Wednesday and wished him a fruitful tenure. 

Kharge wins Congress Presidents election
Kharge wins Congress Presidents election Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 6:45 pm

"My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead," Modi tweeted. 

Kharge was elected Congress president, defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

The Karnataka leader will formally take over as the party's president on October 26. 

He will be the first party president from outside the Gandhi family in 24 years. 

(Inputs from PTI)

