Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Address Four Rallies In Saurashtra Region Of Poll-Bound Gujarat

Sunday marks the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's poll-bound Saurashtra region.

PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 8:33 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The PM will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and thereafter, he will address a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.

From there, he will leave for Dhoraji in Rajkot district to address another election rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign, a BJP functionary said.

The PM is also scheduled to address rallies in Amreli and Botad later in the day.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Modi had on Saturday addressed a rally in the Valsad district of south Gujarat.

He invoked Gujarati pride and appealed to the people to be wary of those who defame Gujarat and said they should not find a place in the state. 

Related stories

733 Lives Would Have Been Saved If Narendra Modi Had Spoken To Agitating Farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Defamers Of Gujarat Should not find place in state: PM Narendra Modi

In Varanasi, PM Modi Pays Tributes To Poet, And Freedom Fighter Subramania Bharathi

Tags

National PM Modi Rallies Bypolls Saurashtra Gujarat Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Rajkot City Somnath Temple
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489

Active Covid Cases In The Country Declined To 6,489