Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ravidas Temple

During his visit to the temple, Modi also joined devotees singing bhajans.

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Ravidas Temple
PM Modi at Ravidas temple in Delhi PIB Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:29 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Karol Bagh here on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

During his visit to the temple, Modi also joined devotees singing bhajans. Greeting people, the prime minister tweeted a media report about ongoing work at the expansion and beautification of the temple at the saint's birthplace in Varanasi, also his parliamentary constituency. 

The prime minister said he was fortunate that he got an opportunity to undertake these development works as an MP. Followers of the saint, who dedicated his life to preach against social prejudices and spoke for oneness of people, live in large numbers in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two states which are also facing assembly polls. 

Related stories

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti

Assembly Polls In Punjab Now On Feb 20 In View Of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Punjab Elections: Guru Ravidas Jayanti Pushes 14th Feb Poll To 20th

The Election Commission had recently postponed the Punjab poll date to February 20 from February 14 as the saint's followers visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary in large numbers. Earlier on Tuesday, Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple. Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi PM Modi Temples Delhi Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

SC To Consider Hearing Plea Of Ktk For Release Of Funds For Restoration Of Mining Affected Districts

HC Seeks Response From Delhi Police On Plea To Quash FIR Against Sanjay Raut

SC Collegium Approves Appointment Of Additional Judge Of Manipur HC As Permanent Judge

Over 174 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

MP Govt Announces Welfare Schemes On Ravidas Jayanti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti