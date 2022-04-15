PM Modi Inaugurates Super-Speciality Hospital In Gujarat, Dedicates It To the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat to the nation on Friday via video-conferencing.

"India will get record number of doctors in future due to decision of having one medical college in each district of the country", said PM Narendra Modi in his video conference on Friday.

He also added that two decades ago Gujarat had access to 9 medical colleges only while now the state has one AIIMS and over 3 dozen medical colleges.

The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The hospital is equipped to provide multiple super-speciality services such as interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neuro surgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology, the PMO said.

The hospital makes medical super-speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region at an affordable price, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)