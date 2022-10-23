Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Offers Prayers At Ram Lalla, Will Inspect Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Site

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone for the temple in 2020. 

PM Modi Inspects Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Site In Ayodhya

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 6:09 pm

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered prayers at Bhagwaan Sri Ram Lalla Virajman in Ayodhya. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone for the temple in 2020. 

The Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya today at 4pm and was personally received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Around 6:30 pm today, PM Modi will witness the evening aarti on the Saryu River, and unveil the sixth edition of the Deepotsav celebrations. 

His official YouTube channel is already live-streaming the event.

He will light five diyas (earthen lamps) symbolising the Panchtatva (water, space, fire, wind and earth). Over 15 lakh diyas will be lit for the occasion by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi on the Saryu River.  A special laser show has also been organised for the prime minister here.

A total of 16 Ramlila tableaux celebrating diverse Indian dances and five animated tableaux are scheduled to be part of the grand festivities here.

He will also inspect the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, as specified in a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The sixth edition of Deepostav is being held this year, and Modi will be participating in the celebrations for the first time. 

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Lalla Ramlila Ram Ki Paidi Deepotsava PMO - Prime Minister's Office Bhagwaan Sri Ram Lalla Virajman

