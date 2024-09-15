National

PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings

The new trains will service the Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah routes, enhancing connectivity, according to the PMO.

PM Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat trains
PM Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat trains Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched six Vande Bharat trains from Ranchi for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains aims to enhance travel for regular commuters, professionals, businesses, and students. PMO statement mentioned that they will also boost religious tourism by offering quicker access to pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath temple, and Kalighat.

Additionally, industries such as coal, jute, and iron & steel in regions like Dhanbad, Kolkata, and Durgapur will benefit from improved connectivity.

6 New Vande Bharat Trains | Routes & Timings

Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The new train service will operate six days a week, departing from Tatanagar at 6:00 AM and arriving in Patna at 1:00 PM. For the return journey, the train will leave Patna at 3:00 PM and arrive back in Tatanagar at 11:00 PM. The total journey time is approximately 7 hours.

Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

The new train service will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, and will travel via Kiul-Gaya, with a stop at Nawada. The exact departure and arrival times will be announced closer to the launch date.

Tatanagar-Berhampur Vande Bharat Express

This train service will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, and will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express service for Odisha.

Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

This train service will operate six days a week, connecting Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Gaya-Howrah Vande Bharat Express 

The new train service will operate six days a week, excluding Thursdays, and will travel via Koderma, Parasnath, Dhanbad, Asansol, and Durgapur. Departure and arrival timings will be confirmed closer to the launch.

Rourkela-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Details

This train will operate six days a week connecting West Bengal's Howrah to Odisha's Rourkela.

