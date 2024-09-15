6 New Vande Bharat Trains | Routes & Timings

Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express

The new train service will operate six days a week, departing from Tatanagar at 6:00 AM and arriving in Patna at 1:00 PM. For the return journey, the train will leave Patna at 3:00 PM and arrive back in Tatanagar at 11:00 PM. The total journey time is approximately 7 hours.